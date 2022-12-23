The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 500 Russian invaders

The Ukrainian military has killed another 550 Russian soldiers over the past 24 hours. 100 950 soldiers were eliminated since the start of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of December 23.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 3 005 tanks (+2 over the past day);
- 5 986 armored fighting vehicles (+5);
- 1 984 artillery systems (+6);
- 414 rocket launcher systems (+1);
- 212 air defense equipment (+1);
- 283 aircraft;
- 267 helicopters (+1);
- 1 698 drones (+5);
- 653 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 4 622 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+7);
- 178 units of special equipment (+1).