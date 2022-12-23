News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 500 Russian invaders

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The Ukrainian military has killed another 550 Russian soldiers over the past 24 hours. 100 950 soldiers were eliminated since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of December 23.

Losses of the Russian army in equipment:

  • 3 005 tanks (+2 over the past day);
  • 5 986 armored fighting vehicles (+5);
  • 1 984 artillery systems (+6);
  • 414 rocket launcher systems (+1);
  • 212 air defense equipment (+1);
  • 283 aircraft;
  • 267 helicopters (+1);
  • 1 698 drones (+5);
  • 653 cruise missiles;
  • 16 warships/boats;
  • 4 622 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+7);
  • 178 units of special equipment (+1).