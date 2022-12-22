The US Congress passed an amendment to transfer seized assets of Russian oligarchs to Ukraine

The Congress of the United States of America voted for the amendment of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham regarding the seizure of assets of Russian oligarchs and their transfer to the people of Ukraine.

This is reported by CNN.

This is the fourth amendment passed to the US government funding bill.

"This amendment would allow the Department of Justice through the Secretary of State to transfer proceeds from seized oligarch’s assets or other sanctioned entities to the people of Ukraine,” Graham said. “It will be a godsend to the long-suffering people of Ukraine. It will be a relief to the American taxpayer… It will be a bad day for oligarchs,” said the author of the amendment, Lindsey Graham.