The US Congress passed an amendment to transfer seized assets of Russian oligarchs to Ukraine

The Congress of the United States of America voted for the amendment of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham regarding the seizure of assets of Russian oligarchs and their transfer to the people of Ukraine.
This is reported by CNN.
This is the fourth amendment passed to the US government funding bill.
"This amendment would allow the Department of Justice through the Secretary of State to transfer proceeds from seized oligarch’s assets or other sanctioned entities to the people of Ukraine,” Graham said. “It will be a godsend to the long-suffering people of Ukraine. It will be a relief to the American taxpayer… It will be a bad day for oligarchs,” said the author of the amendment, Lindsey Graham.
- The European Union, together with its partners, will also develop a plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets. Then they want to hand them over to Ukraine to compensate for the damage caused by the Russian invasion.
- On September 23, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that $300-500 billion worth of Russian assets were frozen in the West. Currently, Ukraine is lobbying for the adoption of a new international agreement that will facilitate the confiscation of these assets for the reconstruction of the Ukrainian state.