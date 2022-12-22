In Ukraine, an ex-lawmaker from the “Party of Regions” man who convinced Ukrainians to get Russian passports is declared wanted

In Ukraine, a former lawmaker from the Party of Regions, who called on Ukrainians to get Russian passports, is declared wanted.

This was reported in the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The representative of the Kharkiv branch of the Party of Regions, who publicly supported the Russians in the war against Ukraine, was charged with suspicion. Previously, he was elected to the Ukrainian parliament five times.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the former deputy of the Ukrainian Parliament supported the occupiers and justified the seizure of parts of the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. According to the investigation, in August 2022, the suspect published a propaganda post on social networks.

In his post, he called on residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions to support the occupiers and receive Russian passports. The attacker "guaranteed" people "loyal treatment" on the part of the Russians, and also promised to "write off" credit obligations. He promised regular "humanitaruan aid" from the Russian Federation in the occupied regions of Ukraine and "restoration" of the destroyed infrastructure.

To avoid Ukrainian justice, the ex-lawmaker fled to Russia. He was informed of the suspicion under part 1 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and declared wanted.

Earlier, the former lawmaker was informed of the suspicion of illegal alienation of more than 200 real estate objects and corporate rights of three Ukrainian companies. In August of this year, his assets worth 600 million hryvnias were seized. They were transferred to the National Agency for Identification, Search and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).