Denmark will give more than $34 million to support Ukraine

The Danish government and parliamentary parties will donate 300 million Danish kroner ($34.5 million) to a fund responsible for the purchase of arms and equipment for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense.

The funds will come from the reserve of the ministry. They will be directed to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).

“On Monday [December 19], I had the honor of meeting President Zelensky virtually, and he emphasized the constant need for support from outside. Therefore, I am glad that Denmark can make another large donation to the fight for the freedom of Ukraine," said the Minister of Defense of Denmark, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.