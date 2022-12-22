Macron considers Ukraineʼs accession to NATO unlikely, as the Russian Federation will perceive it as a confrontation

French President Emmanuel Macron considers Ukraineʼs accession to NATO unlikely, as Russia will perceive it as a confrontation.

He stated this in an interview with the Le Monde newspaper, writes Le Figaro.

"Regardless of whether Ukraine joins NATO, which is not the most likely scenario, it should be given security guarantees, more reliable, because it has been attacked by Russia," Macron said.

At the same time, Macron once again stated that security guarantees must be provided to Russia as well.