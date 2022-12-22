Macron considers Ukraineʼs accession to NATO unlikely, as the Russian Federation will perceive it as a confrontation

French President Emmanuel Macron considers Ukraineʼs accession to NATO unlikely, as Russia will perceive it as a confrontation.
He stated this in an interview with the Le Monde newspaper, writes Le Figaro.
"Regardless of whether Ukraine joins NATO, which is not the most likely scenario, it should be given security guarantees, more reliable, because it has been attacked by Russia," Macron said.
At the same time, Macron once again stated that security guarantees must be provided to Russia as well.
- In December, Macron already spoke about security guarantees for the Russian Federation, after which several European Union countries officially expressed their dissatisfaction.
- Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, then replied that the withdrawal of troops and the punishment of all those involved in the war with Ukraine could become a guarantee for Russiaʼs security guarantees.