Ukrenergo: There is a significant capacity deficit in the energy system, the worst situation is in Kyiv and frontline regions

The company Ukrenergo reported that there is a significant capacity deficit in the energy system of Ukraine. The worst situation is currently in Kyiv and the frontline regions.

Ukrenergo reports about this.

The company noted that one of the units of the nuclear power plants was connected to the network, and capacity is being added. However, there are still limitations in electricity transmission due to damage to main networks.

Consumption limits have been brought to all regions, there are ongoing power outages. The worst situation is in Kyiv, as well as in the frontline regions in the east and south of the country.

"Repair works continue around the clock, but the resulting damage to generation facilities and main networks is complex and large-scale, and their restoration requires considerable time. Ukrenergo, generation and distribution operators are doing everything possible to improve the situation with electricity supply in the country," the message says.