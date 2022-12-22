The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 100,000 Russian invaders

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 100,400 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion — 660 in the last day.
This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army as of the morning of December 22.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 3,003 tanks (+1 over the past day);
- 5,981 armored combat vehicles (+2);
- 1,978 artillery systems (+6);
- 413 rocket launcher systems (+1);
- 212 air defense equipment (+1);
- 283 aircraft (+1);
- 267 helicopters (+1);
- 1,693 drones (+5);
- 653 cruise missiles;
- 16 ships/boats;
- 4,615 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+7);
- 178 units of special equipment (+1).