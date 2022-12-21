Zelensky signed the law on holidays for military personnel during martial law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on vacations for military personnel during martial law. They will be able to take up to 10 days of vacation.

This is stated on the page of the draft law on the website of the parliament.

During a special period during martial law, the military will be able to have a part of the annual basic leave, as well as leave for family reasons and for other valid reasons with salary retention.

Each of the mentioned vacations can be granted for a duration of no more than 10 days without taking into account the time required to travel within Ukraine to the place of the vacation.

At the same time, annual basic leave can be granted once during the calendar year, provided that no more than 30% of the total number of military personnel in the unit is absent at the same time.