“Ukrenergo” informed about the death of four energy workers since the beginning of the missile strikes. Here are their stories

The company "Ukrenergo" reported that since February 24, four energy workers were killed in the workplace due to rocket attacks by Russians.

Oleksandr Firov died on March 28. As part of one of the brigades, he repaired an important line damaged by rockets in Kyiv region. The brigade came under fire while working.

On September 11, the dispatcher Svitlana Kurilovych, who had worked at the substation for more than 20 years, and the 20-year-old electrician Oleksandr Kholodnyi were killed in a rocket attack on a substation in Kharkiv region.

On October 17, an electric substation in Sumy region came under rocket fire. Dispatcher Oleksandr Shabarshin died. Two more colleagues were wounded that day.

The company also remembered its employees who died during the temporary occupation of cities and at the front: the head of the emergency department Oleh Horak, the substation controller in the western region Oleh Pekar, the electrician of the substation in the southern region Vadym Zavolinkovskiy, the electrician for the repair of overhead lines Yevheniy Kishchenko, and also a tractor driver in the transport department of the "Construction and Repair" division Oleh Kosovnenko.