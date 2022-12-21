The development of the nuclear triad and the “Sarmat” missile. Putin held a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense

The President of Russia held an extended meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense. He stated that there are currently no restrictions on the financing of the army, and in the near future the occupiers plan to put "Sarmat" intercontinental ballistic missiles on combat duty for the first time.

Putin also announced the increased development of the nuclear triad — strategic aviation, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and nuclear submarine missile carriers. "This is the main guarantee of preserving our sovereignty and territorial integrity," he noted.

According to him, in January, the frigate "Admiral Gorshkov" with new hypersonic complexes "Zirkon" will go "on combat duty", and he also has hopes for "development of unique underwater drones".

Traditionally, Putin spoke of a confrontation with all of NATO and insisted that the goals of "special operations" in Ukraine would be achieved.

However, the dictator recognized the problems with mobilization in Russia, so he demanded the modernization of the military commissar system. He also spoke about the need to improve communications and introduce automated systems for commanding troops. Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to analyze NATOʼs experience and tactics and include them in the military training program.

Separately, the Minister of Defense of Russia Shoigu proposed to increase the number of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to 1.5 million servicemen. He proposes to increase the number of contractors to 695 000.

Currently, the total strength of the occupying forces determined for 2023 is 1 150 626.

"Radio Svoboda" ["Radio.Liberty"] writes that Putin agreed to Shoiguʼs proposal to increase the size of the Russian army to 1.5 million people.