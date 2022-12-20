Military transport planes that were in Boryspil since February 24 returned to Turkey

Two Turkish Airbus A400M military transport aircraft returned to their air base in Kayseri from the Ukrainian Boryspil airport, where they had been stationed since February 24.

The Ministry of Defense of Turkey wrote about this on Twitter.

"Our two A400M planes, which flew to Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate our citizens and remained at the Boryspil airport after the airspace was closed, began to move to their base in Kayser," the message reads.

In a subsequent tweet, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that the planes had safely reached their base.