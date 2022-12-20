Finland will provide Ukraine with military aid worth more than €28 million

President of Finland Sauli Niiniste approved the eleventh package of military aid for Ukraine. Its value is €28.8 million.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

Content, delivery method or assistance schedule are not communicated in more detail to ensure delivery. The total value of the military aid that Finland has sent to Ukraine now amounts to €189.2 million.

In addition, the President of Finland decided that the military countries will continue to participate in the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Great Britain until the end of 2023.