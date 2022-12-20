The SBU detained a Russian who tried to escape from the Russian army 5 times

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian who tried to escape from the Russian army 5 times.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

According to the captured Russian soldier, after the first battle, all 135 recruits from his regiment surrendered their weapons and refused to fight. But later the Russians realized that the command would not let them go, so they decided to flee.

"How many times they didnʼt try to send me to the "frontline", I, realizing what is there... ran away. Five times they found me and sent me back," the man told the SBU staff.

In the end, he was captured by Ukrainian defenders and survived.