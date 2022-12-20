In Germany, a 97-year-old former secretary of a concentration camp was found guilty of complicity in the murder of 10 thousand people

In Germany, the court found the former secretary of the Nazi concentration camp Stuttgart Irmgard Furchner guilty of complicity in the murder of more than 10 000 people. She received a two-year suspended sentence.

"Deutsche Welle" writes about it.

From June 1943 to April 1945, she was a civilian worker at the Stutthof concentration camp, which was located near Nazi-occupied Gdańsk.

The prosecution said that her clerical work "ensured the smooth running of the camp" and that the woman knew "about all the events at Stutthof". According to historians, about 65 000 people died in the concentration camp, including Jews, Polish partisans, and Soviet prisoners.

A 97-year-old woman was tried in juvenile court because she was only 18 or 19 years old when she worked in a concentration camp. Prosecutors sought a two-year suspended sentence for the juveniles, which is the maximum possible non-custodial term.