The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already destroyed more than 99 000 Russian soldiers

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 430 Russian occupiers over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 99 230 soldiers.
This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff as of December 20.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 2 995 tanks (+7 over the past day);
- 5 974 armored fighting vehicles (+5);
- 1 960 artillery systems (+7);
- 410 rocket launcher systems;
- 212 air defense equipment (+1);
- 281 aircraft;
- 266 helicopters (+2);
- 1 680 drones (+23);
- 653 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 4 599 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+7);
- 177 units of special equipment (+2).