Kharkiv regional military administration: Power supply was restored to 75% of de-occupied Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, electricity supply was restored to 75% of the de-occupied territory.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, it is most difficult to restore electricity supply to 25% of the territory, which is still without electricity. Sinegubov noted that there is already electricity in the main directions.

It is planned to restore the energy supply in all de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region by February 1. And by the end of the year, another 15% of residents of the de-occupied territories of the region will have electricity.