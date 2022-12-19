The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny supported increasing responsibility for desertion. He asked the president to sign the law

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi supported increased responsibility for desertion and asked President Zelenskyi to sign the relevant law.

"My opinion clearly reflects the position of the commanders of the group, commanders of military units, who demanded a systematic solution to this complex of issues. The army is disciplined, and if gaps in the legislation do not ensure compliance and those who refuse can pay a fine of up to 10% of combat pay or receive a probationary sentence, it is unfair,” says Zaluzhny.

The key thing, according to the general, is that other servicemen are forced to cover the exposed area of the frontline, which leads to an increase in the loss of personnel, territories, and civilians on them.

Zaluzhny reminded that the commanders are also legally responsible for their actions or for their inaction, so there is no threat of impunity for the commanders. According to the commander-in-chief, he is aware of the problems that lead to desertion and is working to eliminate them.

"Is it normal that we discuss this rather sensitive topic in public? Yes, we are in a democratic state. But just as long as it doesnʼt hurt us to win the war. That is why I call on everyone to put an end to this discussion and bring victory closer together," Valery Zaluzhny concluded.