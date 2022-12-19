3% of consumers in Kyiv remain without heating after the morning attacks. The situation with electricity is more complicated in the region

After the morning attacks by Iranian drones, it was already possible to restore the operation of most boiler houses in Kyiv. However, about 3% of consumers are still without heating.

The Mayor of the capital Vitaly Klitschko informed about this.

The situation in the energy sector is difficult, so emergency and emergency shutdowns are in effect. Obolonskyi, Podilskyi and Desnyanskyi districts suffer the most from the shortage of electricity supply in the capital.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba the Obukhiv, Vyshhorod and Bucha districts (Kyiv region) are partially de-energized. Only critical infrastructure has been revived. Energy workers are working on recovery, but the situation is difficult.