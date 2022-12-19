The Ukrainian Football Association was warned of a possible expulsion from FIFA and UEFA due to plans to hold extraordinary elections

FIFA and UEFA have sent a letter to the vice-presidents of the Ukrainian Football Association warning of possible expulsion due to plans to hold extraordinary presidential elections. UAF members allegedly want to remove Andriy Pavelek from this position.

The first vice-president of UAF Oleh Protasov published the corresponding letter on his Facebook page.

"As the first vice-president of the UAF, respecting the football rules that regulate the activities of FIFA, UEFA and national football associations, I informed the international football bodies about the intentions of third forces to commit a literal raider seizure of power in the Ukrainian House of Football. It is expected that the global football community cannot and will not turn a blind eye to attempts to hold illegal elections in the UAF," he noted.

Earlier, the Ukrainian mass media wrote that the UAF plans to hold a virtual executive committee on December 20, at which a decision will be made to remove the president of the UAF Andriy Pavelek. They allegedly planned to elect former football player Andriy Shevchenko instead.