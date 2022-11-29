The president of UAF Pavelek was sent under arrest with a bail of 9.8 million hryvnias

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent the President of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) Andriy Pavelko under arrest. He is suspected of being involved in fraud with the construction of a plant for the production of artificial grass for football fields.

This was reported by journalist Kostyantyn Andriyuk.

Pavelko was ordered to be arrested for two months — until January 22, 2023. At the same time, the head of the UAF has the right to make a deposit in the amount of 9.8 million hryvnias. The day before, the court issued a similar verdict against the general secretary of the UAF Yuriy Zapisotskyi.