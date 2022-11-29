The president of UAF Pavelek was sent under arrest with a bail of 9.8 million hryvnias

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent the President of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) Andriy Pavelko under arrest. He is suspected of being involved in fraud with the construction of a plant for the production of artificial grass for football fields.
This was reported by journalist Kostyantyn Andriyuk.
Pavelko was ordered to be arrested for two months — until January 22, 2023. At the same time, the head of the UAF has the right to make a deposit in the amount of 9.8 million hryvnias. The day before, the court issued a similar verdict against the general secretary of the UAF Yuriy Zapisotskyi.
- In 2018-2019, the investigators of the National Police opened criminal proceedings against the management of the UAF and its chairman Andriy Pavelek due to the possible embezzlement of budget 270 million hryvnias ($11.16 million), which were allocated for the construction of football fields with an artificial surface in the regions, as well as due to the possible seizure with budget funds of "FFU Production" and "Sport Technology".
- Two more cases are being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau: abuse of office by the federationʼs leadership, which led to inflated prices during the purchase of fields, and false declaration of assets by the federationʼs president, Andriy Pavelko.
- In total, five proceedings have been opened due to possible corruption in Ukrainian football.