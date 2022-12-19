The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 520 Russian soldiers

The armed forces of Ukraine destroyed another 520 Russian occupiers during the day. In total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 98 800 soldiers.
This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff as of December 19.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 2 988 tanks (+1 over the past day);
- 5 969 armored combat vehicles (+6);
- 1 953 artillery systems (+5);
- 410 rocket launcher systems (no changes);
- 212 air defense equipment (+1);
- 281 aircraft;
- 264 helicopters;
- 1 657 drones (+8);
- 653 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 4 592 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+13);
- 175 units of special equipment (+1).