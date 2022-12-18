A powerful explosion rang out at a Russian oil and gas field

A fire broke out at the Markovsky oil and gas condensate field in the Irkutsk region of Russia. The fire broke out after the explosion, so far five victims are known.
The fire covered an area of about 1,000 square meters.
The Markov field, which was put into operation back in 1962, is now the basis of the oil and gas potential of the entire Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation.
Recently, in Russia, there have been large fires at various facilities almost every day. On December 12, a fire broke out in a shopping center in Balashikha, Moscow region. The area of the fire reached 10,000 square meters — this is almost the entire building. On December 9, a hypermarket of construction materials burned down in Khimki, the fire covered the entire area of the building — 18,000 square meters.