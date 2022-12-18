”Belarusian Gayun”: Russia transferred 50 more “Urals” to Belarus

Russia transferred at least 50 new Ural trucks to Belarus. The equipment arrived at the "Osypovichi-1" station a few days ago.

According to the monitoring community " Belarusky Gayun ", on December 16, around one oʼclock in the morning, an echelon with "Urals" arrived in Belarus from Russia.

The echelon was sent from the "Misyash" railway station (Chelyabinsk region, Russian Federation) on December 11. He arrived at the railway station "Osypovichi-1" (Mohyliv region of Belarus) on December 16 around 01:00.