Heating has been completely restored in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the heat supply system has been fully restored. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko in the morning of December 18.
Now all sources of heat supply are working normally. During the day, utility workers will work on individual houses where local problems with heat may arise.
- On December 16, Russia again attacked Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure and fired 70 cruise missiles and four guided air missiles at the country. Air defense shot down 60 cruise missiles. As a result of the strikes, several energy infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged in the Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions. After these attacks, more than 50% of the consumption of the combined energy system was lost.