Russian soldiers shelled Stepanivka near Kherson, a woman was killed

Russian military shelled the village of Stepanivka in the suburbs of Kherson.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

One woman died due to injuries, two more people are in the hospital.

Shells hit the humanitarian aid center, damaged a school building, a hospital and a church.

Earlier, the head of the Kherson regional administration Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that the Russian army struck the Kherson Geriatric Center in Stepanivka. In the building of the center, the gates were destroyed, the windows and doors were broken, and there was also damage to the roof and the porch.