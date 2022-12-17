General Staff: the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated another 420 Russian soldiers

On December 16, the Russian army lost another 420 soldiers killed. In total, during the 297 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 97,690 of their troops. This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2,985 tanks (+5 in comparison with the previous day);

5,958 armored combat vehicles (+6);

1,947 artillery systems;

410 units of anti-aircraft guns;

211 air defense means;

281 aircraft;

264 helicopters;

1,648 UAVs of the operational-tactical level;

653 cruise missiles (61);

16 ships/boats;

4,577 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+14);

174 units of special equipment (+2).

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of more than twenty settlements. In particular, these are Ploschanka, Chervonopivka, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Bakhmut, Opytne, Zelenopillya, Andriivka, Maryinka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.