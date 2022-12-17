Energy supply was fully restored in the Kharkiv region

Energy supply was fully restored in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. Due to the missile attack by the Russians, the residents of the region spent almost a day without electricity — thatʼs more than 1.2 million subscribers.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv regional administration Oleh Syniegubov.

According to him, the Russians launched 10 S-300 missiles in the Kharkiv region, and two more cruise missiles shot down the air defense forces. More than 1,600 settlements remained without electricity in the region.

Despite the attack, already in the evening, the power companies started supplying electricity. As of 7:00 p.m., electricity was restored for 85% of subscribers in the region, and 55% of consumers were connected to the network in Kharkiv. In the morning, the energy companies were able to fully restore the region.