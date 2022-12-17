Energy supply was fully restored in the Kharkiv region

Energy supply was fully restored in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. Due to the missile attack by the Russians, the residents of the region spent almost a day without electricity — thatʼs more than 1.2 million subscribers.
This was reported by the head of Kharkiv regional administration Oleh Syniegubov.
According to him, the Russians launched 10 S-300 missiles in the Kharkiv region, and two more cruise missiles shot down the air defense forces. More than 1,600 settlements remained without electricity in the region.
Despite the attack, already in the evening, the power companies started supplying electricity. As of 7:00 p.m., electricity was restored for 85% of subscribers in the region, and 55% of consumers were connected to the network in Kharkiv. In the morning, the energy companies were able to fully restore the region.
- Over the past day, the Russian invaders launched a massive missile attack on the civil and energy infrastructure of our country. In total, the enemy launched 98 rockets and fired more than 65 rockets from multiple rocket systems.