Two Cherkasy law enforcement officers who were blown up by a landmine in the Kherson region died in the hospital after being seriously injured.

This is stated in the message of the National Police of Ukraine.

On December 7, a group of police officers, who were carrying out stabilization measures in the liberated territories, were blown up by enemy mines. Then four policemen were killed, and four more were seriously injured.

“For ten days, doctors fought for the lives of senior police sergeant Viktor Mazurenko, driver of platoon No. 1 of Company No. 2 of the Special Purpose Police Battalion of the National Police in the Cherkasy region, and Police Lieutenant Mykhailo Pustovit, inspector of Platoon No. 2 of Company No. 2 of the Special Purpose Police Battalion of the National Police in the Cherkasy region, but, unfortunately, on December 16, their hearts stopped,” the press service noted.