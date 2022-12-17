In Kyiv, water was returned to all consumers

On the morning of December 17, water supply was restored to all residents of the capital. In addition, half of Kyivans already have heating.
This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.
A third of the capitalʼs residents are provided with electricity, but at the same time, the city continues to operate stabilization blackout schedules, because there is still a deficit in the system.
- Over the past day, the Russian invaders launched a massive missile attack on the civil and energy infrastructure of our country. In total, the enemy launched 98 rockets and fired more than 65 rockets from multiple rocket systems.