In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims of a rocket attack on a residential building has increased. A childʼs body was recovered from under the rubble

In Kryvyi Rih, after midnight, rescuers retrieved the body of a 1.5-year-old boy from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

Yesterdayʼs attack on the city took the lives of four people — the Russians killed a 64-year-old woman and a young family with a small son. Thirteen people were injured. Among them are four children.

The shelling of Nikopol did not abate during the night. Russian occupying forces covered two communities — Chervonohryhorivska and Marganetska — with heavy artillery. No people were harmed, houses and power lines were damaged.

“In other areas, the siren warned of danger several times, but there were no attacks. And for the moment itʼs calm,” Reznichenko noted.