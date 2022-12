A rocket attack on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih took the lives of three people. A 64-year-old woman and a young couple died. Their little son still remains under the rubble of the house.

Another 13 people were injured, including four children. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

On the morning of December 16 in Kryvyi Rih, a Russian rocket destroyed one of the five entrances to a residential building.