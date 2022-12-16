Mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko: A third of Kyiv residents already have heat and water

In Kyiv, a third of residents already have heat and water supply. 40% of Kyiv residents have energy supply.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced this on the evening of December 16.

"Several objects of the capitalʼs critical infrastructure were damaged today. Yes, there is a shortage of electricity supply. There is damage to electrical networks. A third of Kyiv residents currently have water and heat, 40% — with energy supply, although there are power outages. City services are working to return heat and water to all residents of the capital by morning. Energy workers are working to stabilize the energy supply system," said Vitaliy Klitschko.

Also, due to damage to the power system, subway trains will not run until the end of the day on December 16, and underground stations are operating as shelters.

"We understand that the most important thing for us now is to restore the operation of the metro because it is the main artery of the city for passengers of public transport. And we are working on it. For now, we ask Kyiv residents to use ground public transport. Today, buses run on a regular schedule in the city, as well as those bus routes that work to replace trolleybuses. We now have more than 500 of them. Tomorrow, additional buses will also be launched in the capital, duplicating tram routes. In addition, the city will organize the movement of buses that will partially duplicate the routes of the metro," added the mayor.