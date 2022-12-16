General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated more than 97 000 Russian soldiers

As of December 16, Russia lost approximately 97 270 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2 980 tanks;
- 5 952 combat armored vehicles;
- 1 946 artillery systems;
- 410 rocket launcher systems;
- 211 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 281 aircraft;
- 264 helicopters;
- 4 563 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 1 648 operational-tactical level drones;
- 172 units of special equipment;
- 592 cruise missiles.