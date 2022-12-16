The UN adopted a new resolution condemning human rights violations in Crimea

The UN General Assembly adopted a new resolution on human rights violations in the annexed Crimea. It was updated taking into account the conditions that developed after the start of a full-scale invasion.

"Ukrinform" writes about this.

82 countries voted pro, 14 — against, and 80 — abstained.

Belarus, China, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Sudan, Syria, Zimbabwe voted against.

Condemnation of Russiaʼs use of Crimea to launch an attack on the southern regions of Ukraine was also added to the resolution this time.

The General Assembly strongly condemns "the new unprecedented wave of arbitrary detentions in Crimea, forced displacements to and from Crimea," enforced disappearances, as well as "the so-called filtering procedures, in particular regarding displaced persons."