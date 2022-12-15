Zelensky: Ukraine needs another 2 billion cubic meters of gas

Ukraine needs another two billion cubic meters of gas due to Russian strikes on electricity and heat generation facilities.

This was declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We need support for purchasing the volume of gas used to compensate for losses from Russian strikes on other types of generation. We are talking about two billion cubic meters of gas," Zelensky noted during an online speech at the Council of the European Union.

The president also noted that Ukraine needs to import electricity from the EU in a volume whose value reaches almost €800 million. According to Zelensky, any blackouts in Ukraine are blows to European social systems due to new waves of migration.