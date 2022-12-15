Navy Forces: Russia, after a six-day break, took the “Caliber” carriers into the Black Sea

As of December 15, ten Russian ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, among them is one Caliber cruise missile carrier, the total salvo of which is eight missiles.

This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before that, according to the Navy, there were no Russian Caliber carriers in the Black Sea for six days in a row.

"In the Azov Sea, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping two ships on combat duty; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are nine enemy ships, five of them are carriers of Caliber cruise missiles, the total salvo is 72 missiles," the message reads.