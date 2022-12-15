“Ukrenergo”: The situation in the power system is difficult due to bad weather. Emergency shutdowns have begun in some areas

The company "Ukrenergo" reported that there is still a capacity deficit in the energy system of Ukraine. Bad weather also complicates the situation, which is why emergency shutdowns have begun in some areas.

"Ukrenergo" writes about this on its Facebook page.

They informed that snow, icing and strong gusts of wind make it difficult to repair the energy infrastructure.

"In the east, the enemy again launched an artillery attack on one of the de-occupied areas. Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. Emergency recovery work will begin after the permission of the military," they stated there.

All Oblenergos have received consumption limits, but in the morning emergency shutdowns have already started in some areas.

The DTEK company informed that emergency shutdowns continue in Kyiv region. Whereas in Kyiv, so far, all power outages are taking place according to schedules.