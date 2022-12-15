General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 590 occupiers and destroyed 12 enemy artillery systems over the past day

As of December 15, Russia lost approximately 96 590 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2 975 tanks;
- 5 946 armored combat vehicles;
- 1 943 artillery systems;
- 406 rocket launcher systems;
- 211 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 281 aircraft;
- 264 helicopters;
- 4 563 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 1 644 operational-tactical level drones;
- 172 units of special equipment;
- 592 cruise missiles.