Donetsk region is under shelling: the Russians killed one person, five more were wounded over the past day

Russian troops continue to attack Donetsk region. Last day, one person died in the region from Russian shelling, and five others were wounded.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

A person died in Rozdolivka on the Horlivka direction. Three more residents of the village were wounded. One house was destroyed by a direct hit. One person was wounded in Paraskoviivka, shells damaged 13 houses. There were also shellings in Soledar — there were no victims. Three more people were injured in Bakhmut in the previous day. In the city, shelling damaged the building of an agricultural warehouse.

In the direction of Volnovakha, the Russians fired from Vugledar artillery — three houses were damaged, and there were no casualties.

On the Donetsk side, Kurakhove, Veselyi Hai and Trudove came under fire — one private house was damaged. In Avdiivka, there were two "strikes" in the old part of the city at night, and in the morning the Russians from "Grad" systems raided the residential quarter of the city. There were no victims.