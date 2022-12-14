NYT: Rebels in Germany Plotted to Assassinate Chancellor Scholz

Insurgents in Germany, during the preparation of the coup, planned to storm the parliament and arrest the MPs. They also planned the assassination of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The New York Times writes about it with reference to the details of the investigation.

Investigators told deputies at a closed session that during the raids against the insurgents, law enforcement officers confiscated about 40 firearms. They also found thousands of bullets for other weapons.

The raids also uncovered more than 100 non-disclosure agreements that bound signatories to secrecy about the groupʼs plans to storm the German parliament and arrest its members, as well as assassinate the chancellor. So far, the police have detained 23 suspects and are investigating activities against another 31 people.

Many of these non-disclosure agreements stipulated that breach of secrecy would be punishable by death.

In addition, one of the detainees, Prince Henry XIII of Roy, twice visited the Russian consulate in Leipzig, where he allegedly met with Russian diplomats.