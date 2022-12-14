NYT: Rebels in Germany Plotted to Assassinate Chancellor Scholz

Insurgents in Germany, during the preparation of the coup, planned to storm the parliament and arrest the MPs. They also planned the assassination of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The New York Times writes about it with reference to the details of the investigation.
Investigators told deputies at a closed session that during the raids against the insurgents, law enforcement officers confiscated about 40 firearms. They also found thousands of bullets for other weapons.
The raids also uncovered more than 100 non-disclosure agreements that bound signatories to secrecy about the groupʼs plans to storm the German parliament and arrest its members, as well as assassinate the chancellor. So far, the police have detained 23 suspects and are investigating activities against another 31 people.
Many of these non-disclosure agreements stipulated that breach of secrecy would be punishable by death.
In addition, one of the detainees, Prince Henry XIII of Roy, twice visited the Russian consulate in Leipzig, where he allegedly met with Russian diplomats.
- On December 7, the German police conducted a large-scale special operation against far-right extremists who, according to the Ministry of Justice, were preparing an assault on the parliament and a coup dʼétat. The police have identified more than 50 suspects.
- According to the magazine Der Spiegel, the prosecutorʼs office established two organizers of the coup — the so-called Prince Henry XIII (who was assigned the role of the new leader of Germany) and the 69-year-old former paratrooper Rüdiger P. Heinrich, who is a representative of a noble family, was in contact with Russian officials, and the detained Russian citizen Vitalia B. probably helped him in this. The Russian embassy in Berlin has already denied any ties to far-right groups.