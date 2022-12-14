Great Britain will train Ukrainian judges for trials of war criminals. In total, 90 judges are scheduled to go through the trainings.

Sky News writes about it.

The first group of judges already attended training sessions at a secret location last week, and more will follow in the coming months.

In total, Britain allocated approximately £2.5 million to this training program.

Attorney-General Victoria Prentice said the program would provide an unprecedented large-scale prosecution of perpetrators of crimes while the war continues.

Most trials of Russian war criminals are expected to be conducted by Ukrainian judges. In total, more than 43 000 cases have already been registered, and 14 Russian soldiers have been punished.