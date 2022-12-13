General Robert Magovan confirmed the participation of the British in “covert operations” in Ukraine

Lieutenant General of the Royal Naval Forces of Great Britain Robert Magowan spoke for the first time about the participation of the British military in Ukrainian "undercover operations". Everything happened under the auspices of British diplomats.

This is reported by The Times.

According to him, at the beginning of 2022, 350 military personnel were sent to Ukraine to help evacuate the embassy to Poland. After that, they returned to Kyiv to protect the British diplomatic mission, which was resuming its work there.

"During both phases, the Marines supported other covert operations in a highly sensitive environment and with a high level of political and military risk," Lt. Gen. Magovan said, without specifying which operations were involved.

Back in April, The Times wrote that for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the British Special Air Service resumed training their troops in Ukraine. Officially, the British side did not confirm this.

For the first time, British military instructors were sent to Ukraine after the Russian invasion of Crimea. They worked there since 2014, and in February 2022, they were taken out of Ukraine to avoid the prospect of direct confrontation with Russian troops.