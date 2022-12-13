The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on media. This is one of the EUʼs requirements for the start of accession negotiations

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 2696-d "On Media".

This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, deputy of the "Golos" faction.

Thus, according to him, compromise positions were adopted:

the "Rada" channel becomes state-owned, it must broadcast the session of the parliament, and during the martial law and restrictions on live broadcasts, the channel broadcasts recordings on the day of the plenary session;

rules regarding election legislation were removed from the law.

Adoption of this law is one of the requirements of the European Union for the start of accession negotiations. 299 deputies voted for it.