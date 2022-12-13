The Verkhovna Rada improved the procedure for selecting judges of the Constitutional Court

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted a draft law on improving the procedure for selecting candidates for the post of judge of the Constitutional Court. Adoption of this document is one of the requirements for starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The law involves a new special body — the Advisory Group of Experts — in conducting the competition. It will assist the bodies that appoint judges of the Constitutional Court in assessing the moral qualities and level of competence of the candidates. The group will include six members — based on the proposals of the President, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Congress of Judges of Ukraine, the European Commission "For Democracy through Law" (Venice Commission), as well as international and foreign organizations.

The advisory group will receive conclusions about the screening of candidates and conduct interviews with them. After that, the Advisory Group will decide whether to recommend one or another candidate for the post of judge of the Constitutional Court.

The law also excludes the provision according to which candidates for the post of judges of the Constitutional Court were nominated by parliamentary factions and groups. The document also improves the procedure for appointing judges of the Supreme Court at the Congress of Judges.