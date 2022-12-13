The EU Council recommended granting Bosnia and Herzegovina the status of a candidate for EU membership

The Council of the European Union (EU) recommended granting Bosnia and Herzegovina the status of a candidate for EU membership.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU.

This decision was adopted by the Council of the EU in accordance with the June conclusions and in view of the recommendation of the European Commission dated October 12, 2022. The recommendations will also include steps Bosnia and Herzegovina should take to strengthen the rule of law, fight corruption and organized crime, manage migration and fundamental rights. The decision to grant the status must be finally adopted by the European Council in December.