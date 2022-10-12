The European Commission recommended granting Bosnia and Herzegovina the status of a candidate for EU membership

The European Commission has recommended granting Bosnia and Herzegovina the status of a candidate for joining the European Union. But in order to start accession negotiations, it must fulfill certain conditions.

The press service of the European Commission writes about it.

"The Commission recommends that the European Council grant Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status on the understanding that a number of steps will be taken to strengthen democracy, the functioning of state institutions, the rule of law, fight corruption and organized crime, guarantee media freedom and manage migration in the country," the department stated.

The European Commission demanded that Bosnia soon amend the law on the High Council of Judges and Prosecutors, and subsequently reform this body. The country should also adopt new laws on courts and on the prevention of conflicts of interest. In addition, Bosnia should take measures to fight corruption and organized crime and ensure the protection of freedom of speech in the country.

It is expected that the leaders of the EU member states will approve this recommendation at a meeting in December and grant Bosnia the status of a candidate for joining the European Union.

Bosnia signed the Association Agreement with the EU in 2008, but it did not enter into force until 2015. The very next year, in 2016, Bosnia applied for EU membership, and only now has the European Commission published its recommendation on further status.