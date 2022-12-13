General Staff: The Russian army lost half a thousand soldiers killed over the past day

As of December 13, Russia lost approximately 95 260 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2 966 tanks;
- 5 930 combat armored vehicles;
- 1 931 artillery systems;
- 404 rocket launcher systems;
- 211 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 281 aircraft;
- 264 helicopters;
- 4 549 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 1 617 operational-tactical level drones;
- 170 units of special equipment;
- 592 cruise missiles.