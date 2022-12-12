France handed over six TRF1 howitzers for the Armed Forces

In recent months, France has handed over six 155 mm TRF1 towed howitzers to Ukraine.

This was announced by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, reports Ouest-France.

"France sent a large amount of materials to Ukraine covering the entire range of needs expressed by Ukrainians. Among them: six towed TRF1 155 mm howitzers, 18 Caesar self-propelled artillery units, two LRU rocket launchers, and two Crotale anti-aircraft systems," he noted.

The TRF1 howitzer is intended for equipping artillery regiments of infantry and tank divisions, has semi-automatic loading.

In addition, the French government transferred to Ukraine fuel, anti-tank and anti-aircraft equipment, equipment (helmets, body armor, rations, night vision devices, and medical equipment), as well as ammunition of various calibers.