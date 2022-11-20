France handed Ukraine anti-aircraft systems Crotale and rocket launchers

Ukraine received from France two Crotale anti-aircraft missile systems for air defense and two rocket launcher systems.

This was announced by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, writes BFMTV.

According to Lecornu, France has already sent 18 Caesar self-propelled guns, Milan and Mistral missiles, about 60 VAB armored vehicles, HDP-2A2 anti-tank mines, protection against nuclear, biological or chemical attack and night vision devices to Ukraine.

Kyivʼs request for radar stations is "under review".

France will also join the work of the military equipment maintenance center for Ukraine in Slovakia. They will work there with PzH 2000 howitzers, Caesar self-propelled guns, Gepard tanks and Dingo armored vehicles.

In addition, the French parliament voted for a support fund for Ukraine in the amount of €200 million. The country will also train the Ukrainian military.

"Our task is to initially train two thousand people out of the 15 thousand proposed by the European Union. 400 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained, in particular on the equipment we supply," said the French Defense Minister.