Slovakia wants to hand over its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. They may begin preparations for this in the near future

The government of Slovakia is ready to hand over its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Preparations for the transfer may begin in the near future.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Rastislav Kacher, in an interview with Interfax.

"We have not yet handed you the MiG-29, but we are ready to do so. We are talking with our NATO partners about how to do it," he noted.

Kacher emphasized that he spoke about this with President Volodymyr Zelensky during his last visit to Kyiv.

"Our defense minister explained to your president how it can be done. And, I think, in the coming weeks, a Ukrainian delegation will arrive in Slovakia, and we, together with our American friends, will work to make this a reality. I am very optimistic about this, I think it will happen soon and the planes will be in Ukraine," he believes.

In the future, Kacher refused to comment on this issue so as not to harm the process of transferring the aircraft.